Twele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.80. The company had a trading volume of 434,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,122. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.