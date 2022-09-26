Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,241. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $51.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

