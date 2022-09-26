Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,063 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of DINO stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

