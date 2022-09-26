Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 91,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 216,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.72. 515,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,132,771. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

