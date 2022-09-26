Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Farmers National Banc worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.67. 1,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $81,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

