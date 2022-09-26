Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

RFG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.17. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.11 and a 52-week high of $246.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $185.20.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

