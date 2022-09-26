Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

