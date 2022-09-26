Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $888,000 Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,494,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 271,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 194,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RLY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.90. 72 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

