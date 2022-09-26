Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 362,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 117,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of MMP traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,107. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

