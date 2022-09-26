Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. 34,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.78.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

