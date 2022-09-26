Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for about 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of NV5 Global worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100,387 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,273. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVEE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.72 and a 52 week high of $147.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.