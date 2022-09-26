Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Down 6.7%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 156,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,945,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 315,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

