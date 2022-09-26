Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.61

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.61 and last traded at $68.88, with a volume of 33042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.
Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.