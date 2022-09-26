Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.61

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.61 and last traded at $68.88, with a volume of 33042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

