UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.18

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 7947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UMH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.24.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

