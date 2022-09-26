United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.75. 4,147,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.11 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

