Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 565,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

