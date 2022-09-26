Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Valvoline comprises approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.44% of Valvoline worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $26.65. 25,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

