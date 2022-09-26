Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.82. 1,851,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.18 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

