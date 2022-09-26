Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,617,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37.

