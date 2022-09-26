Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.