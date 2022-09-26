Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.27

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.27 and last traded at $75.45, with a volume of 6603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 123.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,275 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1,795.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 369.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,453,000 after acquiring an additional 978,507 shares in the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 137.8% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,683,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,694,000 after acquiring an additional 975,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 71.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,153,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,618,000 after buying an additional 900,330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

