Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.27

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.27 and last traded at $75.45, with a volume of 6603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCLT)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.