Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $182.13. 119,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,231. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

