Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $181.63

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $181.63 and last traded at $182.13, with a volume of 119991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

