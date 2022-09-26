Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUSB remained flat at $48.96 during trading hours on Monday. 28,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,627. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

