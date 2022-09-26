Veery Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,337. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.39 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.