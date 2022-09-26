Veery Capital LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Veery Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IVW remained flat at $59.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,396. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

