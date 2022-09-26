Veery Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,122,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $88.52. 162,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,379,475. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $109.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

