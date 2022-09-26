Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0438 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $97.60 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00091178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00072922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00032305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,229,737,314 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

