Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $428,709,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $329,472,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,802. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.51.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

