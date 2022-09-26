Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.33. 638,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,144,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.