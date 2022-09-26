Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 10,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,231,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

