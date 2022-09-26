Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 10,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,231,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EVTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Vertical Aerospace Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47.
Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.