Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.34.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.