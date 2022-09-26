Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

