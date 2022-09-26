VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 7.2%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.62. 5,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 679,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTEX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

VTEX Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $676.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

About VTEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

