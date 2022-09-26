Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.10 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.10 million and approximately $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00091584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00075101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00031154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,452,054 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

