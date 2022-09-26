Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.