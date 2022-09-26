Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys 733 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VB traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,999. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.76.

