Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $353.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

