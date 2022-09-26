Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $355.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,511,112 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

