Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

VNQ stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.78. 256,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,482. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

