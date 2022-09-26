WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.79. 83,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

