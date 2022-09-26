Wealthpoint LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,713,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,472,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,352,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,495,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,432,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,233. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
