Wealthpoint LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,522,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.66. 32,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

