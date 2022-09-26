Wealthpoint LLC Invests $425,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
DFAS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $46.92. 1,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,637. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.