Wealthpoint LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wealthpoint LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 382,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 632.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares during the period.

VPL stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.18. 67,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,476. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

