Wealthpoint LLC Takes $372,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,828. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $297.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.53.
