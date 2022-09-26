Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ASML by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.58.

Shares of ASML traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $432.91. 37,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,787. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $881.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

