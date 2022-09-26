Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.82. 168,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,343. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.81 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

