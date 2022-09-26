Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.01. 42,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,489. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.