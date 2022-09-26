Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE COP traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

