Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

HSY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,844 shares of company stock valued at $143,340,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

